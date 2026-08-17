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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Çiftlikköy, Turkey

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1 BHK
3
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
3
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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$73,319
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$73,319
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$90,061
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3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/4
Newly-Built Flats with Sea Views near the Beach in Yalova Yalova is a popular city near the …
$209,370
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$151,533
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3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$174,667
Leave a request
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