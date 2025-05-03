Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çiftlikköy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Çiftlikköy, Turkey

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
5
3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/4
Newly-Built Spacious Properties in Çiftlikköy Yalova Yalova is a popular summer and winter t…
$137,892
4 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/4
Newly-Built Spacious Properties in Çiftlikköy Yalova Yalova is a popular summer and winter t…
$174,060
2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Comfortable Apartments with Pool and Security in Yalova Çiftlikköy Yalova is one of the most…
$162,758
3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/4
Comfortable Apartments with Pool and Security in Yalova Çiftlikköy Yalova is one of the most…
$188,754
