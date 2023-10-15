Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cesme
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Cesme, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000

Properties features in Cesme, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir