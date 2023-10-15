Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Cesme, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Cesme, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Villa Luxury Villa by the sea in Cesme On the shores of the Aegean Sea, the paradise of…
€3,88M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is satur…
€490,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cesme, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated wi…
€2,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cesme, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
€602,903
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000

