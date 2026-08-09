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Seaview Villas for Sale in Çeşme, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa Near the Beach in Çeşme İzmir The villa is located in the Fenerciburnu area o…
$2,32M
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