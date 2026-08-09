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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Çeşme, Turkey

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Villa with Pool Close to the Beach and Sea in Çeşme, İzmir The villa is located in …
$1,52M
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