Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cesme

Pool Residential properties for sale in Cesme, Turkey

apartments
18
houses
17
5 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 223 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 4 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€512,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa 3 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme, Alach…
€422,100
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Suite duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Al…
€135,800
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/2
Loft duplex 1 + 1 on the shores of the Aegean Sea in a chic residenceArea: Izmir, Cesme, Ala…
€136,800
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Cesme, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Cesme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
Grand duplex 2 + 1 in a chic new residence on the shores of the Aegean SeaArea: Izmir, Cesme…
€174,100

Properties features in Cesme, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir