Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çeşme
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Sea view Houses for Sale in Çeşme, Turkey

villas
33
duplexes
7
House Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 357 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Seafront Villas with Private Gardens in Çeşme İzmir Çeşme is a wonderful holiday ce…
$3,14M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/3
Stone Coated Villa with Pool in Çeşme, İzmir The villa is located in Ovacık in the Çeşme dis…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Floor 4/4
Seafront Flats within Walking Distance of Çeşme Marina in İzmir Flats for sale are located i…
$2,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Ceshme Dalyan project is located in the Dalyan region of Cesme. 8 villas designed in the pro…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Seafront Villas with Private Gardens in Çeşme İzmir Çeşme is a wonderful holiday ce…
$5,34M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/2
Seafront Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in İzmir Villas for sale are loca…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Floor 4/4
Seafront Flats within Walking Distance of Çeşme Marina in İzmir Flats for sale are located i…
$1,66M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Ceshme Dalyan Project is located in the Dalyan Region of Cesme. 8 Villas Designed in the Pro…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 660 m²
Ceshme Dalyan project is located in the Dalyan region of Cesme. 8 villas designed in the pro…
$1,30M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Sea View Villas with Pool in İzmir Çeşme The villas are situated in Ilıca which is a…
$1,72M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Sea View Villas with Pool in İzmir Çeşme The villas are situated in Ilıca which is a…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated with the…
$2,52M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 2
Ceshme Dalyan project is located in the Dalyan region of Cesme. 8 villas designed in the pro…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is saturat…
$537,505
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Çeşme, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish Sea View Villas with Pool in İzmir Çeşme The villas are situated in Ilıca which is a…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa in a Prime Location near Marina in Çeşme Alaçatı The villa is located in the …
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 482 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Seafront Villas with Private Gardens in Çeşme İzmir Çeşme is a wonderful holiday ce…
$4,24M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go