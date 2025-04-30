Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Çeşme, Turkey

10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,45M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Ceshme Dalyan project is located in the Dalyan region of Cesme. 8 villas designed in the pro…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
Ceshme Dalyan Project is located in the Dalyan Region of Cesme. 8 Villas Designed in the Pro…
$1,30M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,34M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 660 m²
Ceshme Dalyan project is located in the Dalyan region of Cesme. 8 villas designed in the pro…
$1,30M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,18M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
You will happily say hello to every day in Çeşme. -The project, which will be located in …
$1,71M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
All doors in the villa will open to the sea The villa on Ayasaranda is saturated with the…
$2,52M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 620 m²
Number of floors 2
Ceshme Dalyan project is located in the Dalyan region of Cesme. 8 villas designed in the pro…
$1,30M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Çeşme, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Çeşme, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Life by the sea Window view overlooking the sea The residence in Ayasaranda is saturat…
$537,505
