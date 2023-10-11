Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€116,414
1 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with elevator in Cekmekoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with elevator
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€63,162
2 room apartment with mountain view, with sauna, gym in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with mountain view, with sauna, gym
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€94,743
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with furniture in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with furniture
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€92,456
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with bathroom in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with mountain view, with bathroom
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€102,911
3 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with elevator in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with elevator
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
€96,812
