  Realting.com
  Turkey
  Residential
  Cekmekoey
  Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

11 properties total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 3
€946,250
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Cekmekoey, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
€217,240
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy Apartment 2 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict: Istanbul, C…
€886,400
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with children playground
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 334 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious, large apartment 4 + 1 in Istanbul in an environmentally friendly complexDistrict:…
€1,82M
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new grand complex in ÇEKMEKÖY IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Chekmekyu, Mehm…
€243,500
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 7/7
Apartment 1 + 1 in the new grand complex in ÇEKMEKÖY IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Chekmekyu, Mehm…
€291,600
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new grand complex in ÇEKMEKÖY IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Chekmekyu, Mehm…
€310,300
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cekmekoey, Turkey
3 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 10/10
Apartment 2 + 1 in the new grand complex in ÇEKMEKÖY IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Chekmekyu, Mehm…
€506,900
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartment 3 + 1 in the new grand complex in ÇEKMEKÖY IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Chekmekyu, Mehm…
€521,700
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cekmekoey, Turkey
4 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 10/10
Apartment 3 + 1 in the new grand complex in ÇEKMEKÖY IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Chekmekyu, Mehm…
€610,100
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cekmekoey, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
Floor 10/10
Apartment 4 + 1 in the new grand complex in ÇEKMEKÖY IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Chekmekyu, Mehm…
€834,300
