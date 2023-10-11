Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Cekmekoey
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cekmekoey, Turkey

2 BHK
12
3 BHK
5
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€116,414
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€103,455
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€84,942
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with furniture in Cekmekoey, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with intercom, with furniture
Cekmekoey, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€92,456
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir