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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Çekmeköy, Turkey

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1 BHK
7
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
3
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$109,442
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
$89,858
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2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
$123,151
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Çekmeköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
$97,806
Leave a request
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