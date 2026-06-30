Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çekmeköy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Çekmeköy, Turkey

;
1 BHK
7
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 8/18
Ready-to-Move 1+1 Apartment in Çekmeköy, Istanbul — $334,000 | Turkish Citizenship Eligible …
$334,000
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go