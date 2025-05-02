Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Çekmeköy
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Çekmeköy, Turkey

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
17
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
5
1 property total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Çekmeköy, Turkey
Condo 3 bedrooms
Çekmeköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 5/12
A luxurious house in the elite area of ​​the Asian Istanbul   The complex consists of …
$610,633
