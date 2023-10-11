Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Cankaya, Turkey

8 properties total found
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€551,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€345,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€272,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxe New Build Real Estate in Complex with Extensive Green Areas in Ankara Cankaya The luxe …
€265,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€116,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€114,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Stylish Flats in Project with Modern Design in Ankara Incek The new build flats in Ankara ar…
€84,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 10
Flats with High Ceilings and Forest Views in Çankaya, Ankara Luxe flats in Ankara for sale a…
€248,000
