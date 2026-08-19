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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Cankaya, Turkey

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1 BHK
12
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
10
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$417,839
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1 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$317,360
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3 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Floor 8/15
Luxury Apartments with Lake View in a Forest Concept Complex in Ankara Oran Çankaya district…
$448,241
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Cankaya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 10/30
AN APARTMENT WITH A SPECTACULAR VALLEY VIEW IS FOR SALE SINPAŞ MARINA SUITABLE FOR TURKISH…
$177,727
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