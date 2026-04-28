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Residential property for sale in Canakkale Merkez, Turkey

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kepez Beldesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kepez Beldesi, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
8-) Antalya / Kepez / Mazı Dağı The rising lights of a growing city… Designed with a mixe…
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