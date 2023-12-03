Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bueyuekesat Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 28
Luxurious Apartments in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Apartments a…
€373,000
per month
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cankaya, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Well-Located Semi-Detached Villas in Cankaya Gaziosmanpasa Villas for sale are located in th…
€1,01M
per month
