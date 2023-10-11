Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,54M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,34M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,21M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€857,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€836,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€997,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,79M
