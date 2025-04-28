Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,14M
