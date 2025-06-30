Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Welcome to an exceptional living experience in istanbul. This exquisite property spans 394 m…
$993,203
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go