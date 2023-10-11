Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Bueyuekcekmece

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

apartments
19
houses
25
24 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,54M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,34M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,21M
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€609,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€494,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€360,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€337,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€335,000
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Capacious 4 Storey Villas With Swimming Pool in Istanbul. Luxury villas for sale are located…
€1,20M
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€468,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€437,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€354,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€298,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€236,000
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Houses with Smart Home System in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The 6-bedroom houses are lo…
€1,20M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€857,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€836,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€997,000
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€852,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/12
Sea View Spacious Apartments in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The stylish apartments are in a two-b…
€222,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,79M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
€472,649
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey We offer villa…
€767,826
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir