Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

24 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
9
6
896 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,54M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6
4
476 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,34M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5
3
417 m²
3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,21M
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
7
3
234 m²
3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€609,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5
2
202 m²
3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€494,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4
2
168 m²
3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4
2
172 m²
10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€337,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5
2
202 m²
10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€335,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
7
6
450 m²
4
Capacious 4 Storey Villas With Swimming Pool in Istanbul. Luxury villas for sale are located…
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5
2
362 m²
4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€468,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6
2
321 m²
4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€437,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5
2
266 m²
4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€354,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4
2
177 m²
4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€298,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3
2
146 m²
4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€236,000
Recommend
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
9
6
470 m²
4
Spacious Houses with Smart Home System in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The 6-bedroom houses are lo…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
8
5
426 m²
2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€857,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6
5
352 m²
2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€836,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
7
6
396 m²
2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€997,000
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6
5
394 m²
2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€852,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4
2
145 m²
1/12
Sea View Spacious Apartments in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The stylish apartments are in a two-b…
€222,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
8
6
480 m²
3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,79M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4
4
198 m²
5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
€472,649
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3
149 m²
3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey We offer villa…
€767,826
Recommend
