Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

villas
16
duplexes
8
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 4
$745,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go