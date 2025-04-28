Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

7 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
BEYLİKDÜZÜ BEYKENT CADDE ÜZERİ *MERKEZİ ISITMA *SICAK SOĞUK KLİMA *TERASTA YAZLIK K…
$196,416
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
Your dream home awaits in Istanbul's prestigious Alkent. Experience luxury at its finest …
$1,29M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Büyükçekmece satılık dubleks
$662,188
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
$500,000
3 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
$239,578
4 bedroom house in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
$1,57M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,14M
