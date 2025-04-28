Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

2 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Büyükçekmece satılık dubleks
$662,188
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
$500,000
