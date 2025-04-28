Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Buyukcekmece
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

1 BHK
32
2 BHK
38
3 BHK
50
4 BHK
31
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Our office Avrupakent A.Ş What distinguishes us as the owners of the land is that our apa…
$205,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Our office Avrupakent A.Ş What distinguishes us as the owners of the land is that our apa…
$150,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 15/23
This project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Buyukcekmece area …
$155,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go