Seaview Apartments for Sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Price on request
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€609,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€494,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Properties with Amazing Sea View in Büyükçekmece Istanbul. Sea view properties are …
€360,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€337,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 10
Istanbul Real Estate for Sale with High-Quality Workmanship. Sea view real estate is located…
€335,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€468,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€298,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€236,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey We offer villa…
€767,826
