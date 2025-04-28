Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Buyukcekmece, Turkey

3 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and around-the-clock security close to a highway, …
$1,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Our office Avrupakent A.Ş What distinguishes us as the owners of the land is that our apa…
$205,000
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Our office Avrupakent A.Ş What distinguishes us as the owners of the land is that our apa…
$150,000
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 15/23
This project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, Buyukcekmece area …
$155,000
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
$171,221
1 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
$193,480
5 bedroom apartment in Buyukcekmece, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with swimming pools and a panoramic view, Istanbul, Turkey We offer villa…
$1,73M
