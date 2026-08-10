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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Bornova, Turkey

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1 BHK
3
3 BHK
3
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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$232,377
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3 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Bornova, İzmir Bornova is one of the fastest…
$273,913
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