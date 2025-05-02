Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bornova
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Bornova, Turkey

1 BHK
21
2 BHK
6
3 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$252,643
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$249,167
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$251,883
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$249,169
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$251,937
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$252,665
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 9/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$205,829
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bornova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/9
Welcome to Trademark projects   ? TRADEMARK Pİ BORNOVA project  of ADNAN KILIÇOĞLU , o…
$251,990
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go