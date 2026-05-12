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Terraced Duplexes for Sale in Bodrum, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 31/3
Jalykawak, DermilDuplex 175m 2Boutique residence of 16 villas and apartments3 +13 bathroomsP…
$600,000
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Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gundogan, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gundogan, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
•    Gundogan Bay — the perfect wind rose and maximum sun all year round.     •    Private r…
$1,20M
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Agency
Wabi Group
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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