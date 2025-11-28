Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Shop

Monthly rent of shops in Black Sea Region, Turkey

1 property total found
Shop 30 m² in Ortahisar, Turkey
Shop 30 m²
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Rental Shop on a Busy Street in Beşirli This commercial shop is located in the 2 Nolu Beşirl…
$354
per month
