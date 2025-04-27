Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for a long term rent in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/10
For rent. What you get: Luxury penthouse 3+1 with a spacious area of 200 m2, located in the…
$2,270
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Swimming pool