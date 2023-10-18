Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Black Sea Region
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shop with parking, with with repair in Dolayli, Turkey
Shop with parking, with with repair
Dolayli, Turkey
Area 356 m²
Profitable Commercial Real Estate in Turkey Trabzon. Commercial real estate with high invest…
€257,000
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Ortahisar, Turkey
Shop with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Ortahisar, Turkey
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Advantageously Located Shops with Profitable Investment Opportunity in Trabzon Pelitli The s…
€181,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir