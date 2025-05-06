Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beyoglu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Beyoglu, Turkey

penthouses
3
multi-level apartments
3
1 BHK
35
2 BHK
79
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Beyoglu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
The complex is located in Beyoglu, Taksim, one of the most central areas of Istanbul. The…
$430,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go