Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go