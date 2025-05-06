Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
230 M2 BODRUMLU, BAHÇELİ, ŞÖMİNELİ, SAUNALİ, JAKUZİLİ YATIRIM DEĞERİ OLAN KAT MÜLKİYETLİ VİL…
$274,645
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
