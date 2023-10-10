Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Beylikduezue

Pool Residential properties for sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

apartments
106
houses
27
13 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
New elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new elite complex with its o…
€690,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infra…
€171,350
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence in Beilikduzu We are glad to present you a new residence with its own complet…
€236,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€280,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 12
€350,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
€270,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 17
€405,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
€290,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with tennis court in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with tennis court
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€390,000
9 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool in Beylikduezue, Turkey
9 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
€385,000
