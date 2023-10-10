Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize değer…
€690,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€1,71M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 4/4
Yıldırım Yapı Group, which has signed many projects in mainly Nişantaşı, Şişli, Fulya, Tarab…
€642,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
€366,000
