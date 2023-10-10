Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

apartments
106
houses
27
2 properties total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize değer…
€690,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with elevator, with garage, with garden
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
One of the most lucrative Real Estate awaits new investors in one of the most iconic cities …
Price on request
