Seaview Houses for Sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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villas
35
duplexes
9
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13 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$460,382
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Duplex 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$660,497
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4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$1,90M
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$621,168
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Key Ready Real Estate in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Key ready real estate is situated in Beylikdüzü…
$397,918
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached and Semi-Detached Villas with Pools in Beylikdüzü The villas are located in the Bey…
$2,05M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  2.000.000 TL PEŞİN GERİ KALAN 18 AY VADE İLE TAKSİTLİ SATILIK D…
$242,122
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
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2 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 18
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  ULAŞIM KOLAY ÖNÜNDEN MİNİBÜS  VE İETT OTOBÜSLERİ GEÇMEKTEDİR.
$197,538
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4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize değer…
$768,287
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
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3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Eşyalı Satılık
$396,227
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
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