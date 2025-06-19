Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

villas
10
duplexes
14
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 rooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention a project of a new residential complex located on a area with a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go