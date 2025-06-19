Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

villas
10
duplexes
14
House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 8
Eşyalı Satılık
$396,227
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
$1,88M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  2.000.000 TL PEŞİN GERİ KALAN 18 AY VADE İLE TAKSİTLİ SATILIK D…
$242,122
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Sosyal donatılarla zengin imkânlara sahip bir kompleks size hayatın akışında kendinize değer…
$768,287
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  3+1  KAT SEÇENEKLERİMİZ MEVCUTTUR. KAPALI OTOPARK  KAP…
$255,105
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Beylikdüzü Gürpınar Sitesi İçi Havuzlu Villa
$694,755
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 6
135 M2    AÇIK HAVUZ   ÇOCUK OYUN PARKI   ASANSÖR    KAPALI OTOPARK    KAMELY…
$238,822
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
230 M2 BODRUMLU, BAHÇELİ, ŞÖMİNELİ, SAUNALİ, JAKUZİLİ YATIRIM DEĞERİ OLAN KAT MÜLKİYETLİ VİL…
$274,645
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 18
BEYLİKDÜZÜ ADNAN KAHVECİ  ULAŞIM KOLAY ÖNÜNDEN MİNİBÜS  VE İETT OTOBÜSLERİ GEÇMEKTEDİR.
$197,538
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go