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Sea front Duplexes for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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5 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$460,382
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Duplex 7 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 7 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$660,497
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$621,168
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 12
Key Ready Real Estate in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Key ready real estate is situated in Beylikdüzü…
$397,918
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
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