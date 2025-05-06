Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 5
$816,187
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go