  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Beylikduzu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

1 BHK
51
2 BHK
135
3 BHK
103
4 BHK
80
15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey We offer bea…
$1,15M
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 18
Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey We off…
$479,669
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from …
$485,683
1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 13
New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turke…
$289,768
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 16
Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features ar…
$289,521
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey W…
$245,624
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 12
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
$382,330
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club,…
$502,769
5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey The…
$3,50M
4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming po…
$818,287
5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with a swimming pool near a highway, Istanbul, Turkey The residence features …
$867,834
5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equest…
$3,08M
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 10
Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul,…
$517,923
1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 9
Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey The residen…
$175,502
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
$3,21M
