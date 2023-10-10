Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Beylikduezue, Turkey

1 BHK
4
2 BHK
9
3 BHK
3
4 BHK
3
8 properties total found
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
New elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new elite complex with its o…
€690,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own infra…
€171,350
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence in Beilikduzu We are glad to present you a new residence with its own complet…
€236,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Elite complex in Beilikduzu We present to your attention an elite complex with its own infr…
€280,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
€270,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 17
€405,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with tennis court in Beylikduezue, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with tennis court
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€390,000
9 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool in Beylikduezue, Turkey
9 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
€385,000
