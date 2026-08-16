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Pool Apartments for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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1 BHK
50
2 BHK
112
3 BHK
100
4 BHK
92
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18 properties total found
Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Discover elegant apartments in Kartal, Istanbul, with breathtaking sea views and Prince Isla…
$520,698
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
$752,713
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Discover a unique life in Üskudar, Istanbul, in apartments located in the project close to t…
$756,529
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
This chic 1-bedroom apartment, fully furnished, is located on Basın Ekspres Road in Bagcılar…
$159,945
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$415,000
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
600 meters from the coast, this vast complex offers modern facilities such as a gym, swimmin…
$520,698
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Discover a luxurious life in the heart of Buyukcekmece, Istanbul, where the city's largest l…
$171,620
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Discover the ideal family apartments in Beylikduz, Istanbul, offering a variety of amenities…
$353,748
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Buyukcekmece, Стамбул, где крупнейшее озеро города встречается с морем Мраморным. Этот исклю…
$171,620
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
1 км от Международной больницы Birinci, 2 км от марины West Istanbul и пляжа, 2,5 км от авто…
$353,748
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$285,000
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
$171,620
Leave a request
Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
skudar, Istanbul, in an apartment located in a project near the metro station and equipped w…
$756,529
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Apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Experience unique living in Üskudar, Istanbul, with apartments located in a project near the…
$756,529
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ  🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar 꼡PRO…
$180,000
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The residential complex is located in Beylikduzu, a district known for its beautiful coastli…
$406,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ 🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar PROJECT IN…
$190,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
3+1 apartment for 370,000 USD, suitable for Turkish citizenship! The residential complex …
$370,000
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