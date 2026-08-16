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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

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1 BHK
50
2 BHK
112
3 BHK
100
4 BHK
92
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24 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Properties 2 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul The stylish properties are i…
$496,241
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Pool in İstanbul Beylikdüzü These ready-to-move…
$300,519
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$425,680
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 12
Key Ready Real Estate in İstanbul Beylikdüzü Key ready real estate is situated in Beylikdüzü…
$263,736
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$280,439
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Properties 2 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul The stylish properties are i…
$370,156
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 12
Spacious Properties 2 Km from the Marina in Beylikdüzü İstanbul The stylish properties are i…
$299,595
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View and Balcony Apartments for Sale in Beylikdüzü İstanbul Sea view apartments are loca…
$390,263
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1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Indoor Pool in İstanbul Beylikdüzü These ready-to-move…
$200,116
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1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$198,904
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club,…
$502,769
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 4
High-quality residence with swimming pools and green areas in a quiet area, 500 meters from …
$485,683
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3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 10
Residential complex near parks, shopping centres and metrobus station, Beylikdüzü, Istanbul,…
$517,923
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5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 338 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equest…
$3,08M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey W…
$3,21M
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
$366,779
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 12
Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey…
$382,330
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
$294,024
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a swimming pool and a sports club, Istanbul, Turkey We offer bea…
$1,15M
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1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 13
New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turke…
$289,768
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 9
New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey W…
$245,624
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4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming po…
$818,287
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5 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey The…
$3,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Apartments near the large parkThe attractive residential complex ViraIstanbul is located in …
$233,250
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