Apartments with garage for sale in Beylikduzu, Turkey

12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 5
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ 🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar PROJECT IN…
$190,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/15
The project is located on a territory of 31,000m2 of which %70 are landscaped and green area…
$330,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/5
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikd…
$250,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7
EVLER BEYLIKDÜZÜ  🇹🇷 GOVERNMENT GARANTEE LOCATION ▪Beylikdüzü - gürpınar 꼡PRO…
$180,000
1 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$198,904
4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/5
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikd…
$425,000
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
Floor 5/10
Three Bedrooms Apartment For sale in Istanbul Near to E80 Highway This project will enabl…
$487,000
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 3/5
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikd…
$385,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/14
$294,024
3 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 5/5
Project is located at one of the pleasant, peacefull and quiet living environment in Beylikd…
$500,000
2 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
IN BEYLIKDUZU KAVAKLI NEXT TO DEMIR COUNTRY, ON YESILYURT AVENUE SUITABLE FOR RESIDENCE AN…
$150,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Beylikduzu, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/16
$366,779
