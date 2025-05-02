Show property on map Show properties list
Sea view Apartments for Sale in Beykoz, Turkey

3 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 642 m²
Floor 5/10
Five Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in Istanbul Beykoz Luxurious Finishes The project is sit…
$7,17M
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 24
Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istan…
$1,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva…
$933,459
