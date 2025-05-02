Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Beykoz, Turkey

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 24
Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istan…
$1,53M
1 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 31
High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious …
$629,497
3 bedroom apartment in Beykoz, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residential complex near the forest, in the greenest district of the city, Istanbul, …
$1,05M
3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva…
$933,459
